“Bottled the best chance of improving NRR” – Fans react to Pakistan’s win against Canada in World Cup

Despite Pakistan’s victory against Canada in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, the fans think Green Shirts ‘bottled the opportunity to boost the Net Run Rate (NRR)’.

Pakistan defeated Canada by seven wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024 match played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Green Shirts chased the 107-run target in the eighteenth over of the game.

Rizwan scored 53 runs after playing 53 balls and Babar Azam, the captain, scored 33 runs of 33 balls.

Babar Azam and Rizwan faced the wrath s of fans for not showing urgency to increase their net run-rate, which could be crucial for the team in the later stage of the mega event.

Here are the same reactions:

“Successfully bottle the best chance of improving nrr. What a pair,” a user reacted to Rizwan-Babar’s innings.

“Another day of Babar not finishing well, another day of Fakhar (Tuller) getting exposed, another to proove Shdab is not a bowler, nor a batsman neither an all-rounder,” another user reacted

However some of the users defended the Rizwan and Babar’s innings, citing the difficult pitch of New York.

“Mohammad Rizwan played a sensible cricket today. His and Babar Azzam’s innings cannot be called a SLOW INNINGS bcz we have seen SA batters struggling against NED, SL, BAN bowlers and playing with a strike rate of 100,” a user said.

“Babar and Rizwan could’ve played fast but still both of em played a good innings and most importantly won the match,” another user said.