T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan beat Canada to stay alive in tournament

NEW YORK: Pakistan defeated Canada by seven wickets in their must-win game to stay alive in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday in New York.

After putting Canada to bat first, the Men in Green restricted Canada to 106 for 7 in their 20 overs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf took two wickets each while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah ended up with one wicket each.

Aaron Johnson remained the top-scorer for Canada, having scored 52 off 44 before he was cleaned up by Naseem Shah.

In reply, Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub opened the inning for Pakistan, however, the left-handed batter soon departed after scoring 6 off 12 balls.

Rizwan was then joined by skipper Babar Azam and the two carried forward the chase by keep rotating the strike.

The Pakistan skipper scored 33 off 33 balls before he was caught behind the wickets as Pakistan were 83-2 in 14.4 overs.

Fakhar Zaman then came in the middle, however, his stay at the crease was also a shorter one as he fell after scoring 4 runs.

Usman Khan then joined Rizwan with three runs remaining to defeat Canada.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 53 taking as many balls as Pakistan chased down the target over the loss of three wickets with 15 balls to spare.

For today’s game, Pakistan made a change to their Playing XI, bringing in Saim Ayub at the top of the order and leaving out Iftikhar Ahmed.

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Canada Playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui and Jeremy Gordon.