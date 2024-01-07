T20 World Cup 2024: Gautam Gambhir warns South Africa of ‘group of death’

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has acknowledged that South Africa are placed in a ‘group of death’ and won’t have an easy job to qualify for the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to begin on June 1.

The Proteas clubbed with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal in Group D of this year’s T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and the United States.

South Africa failed to reach the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-finals after a shocking defeat against the Netherlands in their last group-stage game.

Pointing out the ‘group of death’, Gautam Gambhir said that it will be tough for the Temba Bavuma-led side but he wants them to qualify to have stronger teams in the next round.

He also reminded that there’s limited opportunity to make a comeback in T20 cricket and wants South Africa to be on their toes in the first round of the tournament.

“Who knows South Africa might survive that death this time. I hope they do that because you want to see good teams in the Super 8. You want to see a competition where you are challenged,” Gautam Gambhir said during a discussion on Indian sports channel.

He further said: “You have limited opportunity to make a comeback in the T20 format. If someone puts you under pressure, you don’t have time to make a comeback. I hope South Africa play good cricket and reach the Super 8 at least.”

The Netherlands have upset South Africa in recent global events. Apart from their win in the 2022 T20 World Cup, the Dutch defeated the Proteas by 38 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup, although Temba Bavuma and company still managed to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament despite the reversal.

T20 World Cup 2024

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will be used for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as the groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase were announced by International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.

Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on 29 June.

T20 World Cup 2024 will commence on 1 June with co-hosts USA taking on arch-rival Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.

The event is split up into four groups consisting of five teams, with the top two sides from each group then progressing to the Super Six phase of the tournament ahead of the knockout semi-finals and final.

Joining co-hosts USA in Group A are arch-rivals India and Pakistan, as well as Canada in their first appearance at the event as well as the European side Ireland.

Group B consists of the last two winners of the Men’s T20 World Cup in England and Australia, with the pair to take on Namibia, Scotland and Oman.

The West Indies are placed into Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea, while Group D sees South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal fixtured against each other.