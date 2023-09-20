T20 World Cup 2024: ICC announces venues

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Wednesday that Dallas, Florida and New York have been picked as hosts of next year’s Men’s T20 World Cup.

The 2024 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the USA and West Indies.

Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York will be T20 World Cup 2024 venues as the event is staged in the USA for the first time.

In this connection, an agreement has been reached for the construction of a 34,000-seat modular stadium in Eisenhower Park, a purpose-built sports and events park in Nassau County, New York, on awarding of the required permit next month. The existing venues in Grand Prairie and Broward County will be increased in size by modular stadium solutions to expand seating, media and premium hospitality areas subject to final agreement.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: “We’re delighted to announce the three USA venues that will host part of the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market.”

A number of other venues around the USA, including George Mason University in Washington, the new home of MLC team Washington Freedom, have also been identified as potential venues for pre-event matches.