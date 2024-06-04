T20 World Cup 2024: ICC releases additional tickets for key matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released additional tickets for key fixtures including the Pak-India clash at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

“A final release of tickets have been made available across the event, following a thrilling opening weekend of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024,” the ICC said in a statement.

“A selection of further General Admission tickets have been released for a number of big matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, including for the meeting between India and Pakistan in New York on June 9,” it added.

Team India will begin their 2024 campaign with the match against Ireland and then switch their attentions to the mega clash against Pakistan on June 9.

According to ICC, the move to release additional tickets was aimed at ensuring as many fans as possible can be part of the historic event.

Meanwhile, the ICC announced that it will release more tickets in other categories as well for fixtures in Texas and Florida apart from New York, which are hosting the tournament in the United States.

The T20 World Cup 2024 kicked off on June 1 as 20 participating teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each.

Group A consists of England, Australia, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Ireland, while Group B includes India, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, and Bangladesh. Group C comprises New Zealand, Netherlands, USA, Namibia, and Scotland, and Group D features Australia, England, Ireland, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.