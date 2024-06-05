T20 World Cup 2024: India begin campaign with easy win over Ireland

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a fiery fifty to help India record a dominating win over Ireland in their opening game at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday.

Sharma won the toss and asked Ireland to bat first on a bouncy pitch of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, that provided seam movement to pace bowlers.

Arshdeep Singh got Ireland’s both openers out in the third over that triggered a collapse in the middle. The Indian bowlers restricted Ireland to 26 for two in the first powerplay.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah then joined in and seared through Ireland’s middle order.

Pandya got three wickets while conceding 27 runs in his four-over spell while Bumrah and Singh took two wickets each.

Ireland were bowled out for 96 in 16 overs as only four batters could reach double-digit.

Gareth Delany was the highest run-getter for Ireland, having added 26 off 14 balls to the total, followed by Josh Little who scored 14 runs.

In their reply, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened the inning, however, the latter was soon sent back to the pavilion after scoring just one run.

Meanwhile, Sharma launched an assault on the Ireland bowlers after a drop catch and hit their bowlers all around the park.

He scored 52 off 37 balls before being retired-hurt soon after being struck on the arm.

Rishabh Pant then took on the chase and scored unbeaten 36 to steer India to an eight-wicket win in 12.2 overs.

India will face Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue in the highly anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2024.