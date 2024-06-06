T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan team’s hotel changed in New York on Mohsin Naqvi’s intervention

Pakistan cricket team’s accommodation for the T20 World Cup 2024 has been changed following objection raised by PCB Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Sources familiar with the development claimed Mohsin Naqvi contacted the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the team’s hotel being located 90 minutes away from the stadium.

Following the request, the ICC has arranged for the team to move to a new hotel situated just 5 minutes away from the New York stadium. The change aims to reduce travel time and ensure better convenience and preparation for the team.

Pakistan will play its first match against the United States of America (USA) on Thursday (today).

The match of the T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 7:30pm PST at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

The national team is scheduled to play key matches against India on June 9 and Canada on June 11 in New York. The updated accommodation is expected to provide the team with better rest and preparation conditions ahead of these crucial games.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.