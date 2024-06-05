Imad Wasim ruled out of opening T20 World Cup 2024 match

All-rounder Imad Wasim has been ruled out of Pakistan’s first T20 World Cup 2024 match against the United States, scheduled for tomorrow.

Speaking to the media in Dallas, Babar Azam stated that all-rounder Imad Wasim will not be able to play the first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against the hosts, US, but there is hope for the remaining matches.

Babar Azam mentioned that the all-rounder is still suffering from side strain, and the medical panel has advised against playing him as a precaution so he can be available for the upcoming matches of the mega event.

He added that the all-rounder was also unable to play the last T20 match against England due to the same injury.

Furthermore, Babar Azam said that the team has come to the USA with good preparations. They have a clear idea of the type of cricket they need to play, and they have practiced using the available facilities.

Babar noted that Shadab, Imad Wasim, and Haris have played here previously. It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan cricket team will play their first World Cup match against the USA on June 6.

Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.