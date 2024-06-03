T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam recalls early cricketing days

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam opened up on his struggles during the early days of his cricket career ahead of their game at T20 World Cup 2024.

In a recent interview to a private TV channel, the star batter said that he began playing cricket in the streets at a very young age.

“Like others, I started playing cricket in the streets with tape ball and would build teams with my cousins,” he added.

According to Babar Azam, his father enrolled him at a local club after he told his father that he wants to continue pursuing a career in cricket.

However, the right-handed batter could not leave a mark after he was given an opportunity at the Under 15 trials.

Azam said that he played three matches in the trials, however, he could not perform in the batting order.

Later, the Pakistan skipper was among those called to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore following the Under 15 trials.

Babar Azam then went on to play for Pakistan Under 19 and also played First Class cricket before making his international debut.

On his batting technique and his strategy to stay at the crease for longer, the star batter said that his coach at his school would tell him to play the first and last ball of the match.

According to Azam, staying at the crease for longer gives batters opportunities to face a wide range of bowling that plays a vital role in improving batting.

It is pertinent to mention that Men in Green will take on the United States in their opening game at the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 6.