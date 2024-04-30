T20 World Cup 2024: Ramiz Raja picks Pakistan’s opening pair

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has picked Pakistan’s opening pair for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the West Indies and the United States from June 1.

Ramiz Raja, who served as the PCB chairman for two years, has recommended that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan should be the opening pair for Pakistan after youngster Saim Ayub failed to deliver in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

“I still believe that the Pakistan team has a lot of answers to provide; the series hasn’t resolved any answers or issues but rather highlighted and brought them to the forefront,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

“Our opening pair is unsettled, he [Saim Ayub] plays with his technique in the first two matches, then if he flops he tries to change his technique in the third match which makes things even tougher for him. He will get more confidence with more success he achieves. Babar was like that in the initial years, he had the talent but he lacked confidence and experience,” he added.

“Babar and Rizwan opening is a safe option it is a tried and tested combination. As of now, Pakistan lose a couple of wickets in the opening two-three overs which doesn’t allow momentum to build,” Raja ended.

Pakistan’s schedule for T20 World Cup 2024

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill

Groups for T20 World Cup 2024: