T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen Afridi equals Imad Wasim’s record

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi equaled the record made by all-rounder Imad Wasim during their game against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Afridi became the second Pakistani bowler to have taken three wickets inside powerplay twice in T20Is as he dismissed three Ireland batters in Sunday’s game in Florida.

All-rounder Imad Wasim was the first Pakistani bowler to have achieved the record by taking three wickets in a T20I power-play in 2016 and 2018.

Former Pakistani pacers Mohammad Amir, Sohail Tanvir and Umar Gul have taken three wickets in powerplay once in their careers.

Shaheen Afridi’s three scalps included two wickets in the first over of Ireland’s inning in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and put Ireland to bat as Afridi and Mohammad Amir thwarted the opposition’s batting order.

Ireland’s top order collapsed and were 32 for six at one point as Afridi took three wickets while Amir got two batters out.

Gareth Delany played a fighting knock of 31 off 19 deliveries before falling to Imad Wasim in the 12th over.

Imad Wasim was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets in his four overs while conceding eight runs.

The match in Florida will be Pakistan and Ireland’s last of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan was knocked out of the marquee event after losing both their games to the United States of America (USA) and India.

Their hopes to advance to Super 8 were dashed after the game between the USA and Ireland washed out giving a crucial point to the co-hosts of the tournament as they joined India in the Super 8.

Meanwhile, Ireland sit at the bottom of the table with one point from their washout against the USA.