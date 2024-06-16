web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

WATCH: Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan collide while taking catch in Ireland game

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi and Usman Khan suffered a nasty collision while taking a catch during their game against Ireland in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The incident occurred when the two fielders went for a catch in the deep as Mark Adair attempted a long shot.

Shaheen Afridi was going backwards while tracking the ball as Usman Khan also ran up behind him to grab the catch.

However, the two collided as Afridi safely held the catch while Khan landed on his back, with his head seemingly hitting the ground.

Meanwhile, the collision also made Shaheen Afridi lose balance and he fell heavily on top of Usman Khan as he grabbed the ball in his hands.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Soon after the incident, medical staff arrived at the field and both players received treatment and continued playing the game.

The match in Florida will be Pakistan and Ireland’s last of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Read more: Imad Wasim takes responsibility for Pakistan’s loss to India

Pakistan was knocked out of the marquee event after losing both their games to the United States of America (USA) and India.

Their hopes to advance to Super 8 were dashed after the game between the USA and Ireland washed out giving a crucial point to the co-hosts of the tournament as they joined India in the Super 8.

Meanwhile, Ireland sit at the bottom of the table with one point from their washout against the USA.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.