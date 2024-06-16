WATCH: Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan collide while taking catch in Ireland game

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi and Usman Khan suffered a nasty collision while taking a catch during their game against Ireland in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The incident occurred when the two fielders went for a catch in the deep as Mark Adair attempted a long shot.

Shaheen Afridi was going backwards while tracking the ball as Usman Khan also ran up behind him to grab the catch.

However, the two collided as Afridi safely held the catch while Khan landed on his back, with his head seemingly hitting the ground.

Meanwhile, the collision also made Shaheen Afridi lose balance and he fell heavily on top of Usman Khan as he grabbed the ball in his hands.

Soon after the incident, medical staff arrived at the field and both players received treatment and continued playing the game.

The match in Florida will be Pakistan and Ireland’s last of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan was knocked out of the marquee event after losing both their games to the United States of America (USA) and India.

Their hopes to advance to Super 8 were dashed after the game between the USA and Ireland washed out giving a crucial point to the co-hosts of the tournament as they joined India in the Super 8.

Meanwhile, Ireland sit at the bottom of the table with one point from their washout against the USA.