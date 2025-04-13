Sehwag trolls Virat Kohli over dropped catch against Rajasthan

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag took a jibe at Virat Kohli after he dropped an easy catch in the RCB vs RR game in the IPL 2025 game on Sunday.

The incident happened on the last ball of the 17th over when RR batter Dhruv Jurel attempted a big shot but could not time it.

The ball went straight in the air towards Virat Kohli at long-off, however, the RCB batter dropped the easy catch.

After getting a reprieve, Jurel went on to score an unbeaten 35 off 23, with the help of two fours and two sixes, to help RR post 173/4 in 20 overs.

Virender Sehwag, who was commentating on the RCB vs RR game, used the moment to take a few sarcastic jibes at Virat Kohli over the dropped catch.

“It seems Virat Kohli has applied Desi Ghee on his hands, and that’s why he couldn’t grab the ball. You can’t drop a simple catch. He gets angry with others when they drop catches. I believe he would be angry with himself as well,” he said.

The former India batter seemed not done with the RCB batter as he used the dropped catch to take further jibes at him.

His comment came when Devdutt Padikkal took a catch near the boundary a few overs later.

“Shukr hai Kohli nahi the waha (Thank God it was not Virat Kohli)” Virender Sehwag said.