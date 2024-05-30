ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Stage Set for Thrilling Cricket Action

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is just around the corner, and cricket fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the spectacle. The tournament, co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA, will take place from June 1 to June 29, 2024. Twenty teams will battle it out for the coveted title, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super Eight stage, followed by the semi-finals and the final.

Highly Anticipated Pak-India Clash

One of the most highly anticipated matches of the tournament is the India-Pakistan clash, scheduled for June 9, 2024, at the Eisenhower Park in New York. This encounter promises to be a thrilling encounter between two arch-rivals, with a rich history of intense matches between them. India is led by Rohit Sharma, while Pakistan is led by Babar Azam.

Tournament Format and Schedule

The 20 participating teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each. Group A consists of England, Australia, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Ireland, while Group B includes India, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, and Bangladesh. Group C comprises New Zealand, Netherlands, USA, Namibia, and Scotland, and Group D features Australia, England, Ireland, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

The tournament will kick off on June 1 with a mouth-watering clash between England and Australia in Barbados. The group stages will continue until June 18, followed by the Super Eight stage from June 20 to June 26. The semi-finals will be played on June 27 and 28, with the final scheduled for June 29 at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Defending Champions England Look to Retain Title

England, led by Jos Buttler, will begin their title defense against Australia on June 8 in Barbados. With a strong squad and a good mix of experienced players and young talent, England will be looking to become the first team to win back-to-back T20 World Cup titles.

India and Pakistan Squads

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Get Ready for Thrilling Cricket Action

With the stage set and the teams ready, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 promises to be an exciting tournament. Cricket fans can expect nail-biting matches, stunning performances, and plenty of drama. So, mark your calendars and get ready to cheer for your favorite team!