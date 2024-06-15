T20 World Cup 2024: Tim Southee reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

The International Cricket Council (ICC) reprimanded New Zealand pacer Tim Southee over the code of conduct breach during the T20 World Cup 2024 fixture against West Indies.

According to the ICC, Southee was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match”.

Southee admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Furthermore, one demerit point has been added to Tim Southee’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of New Zealand’s innings when Southee, on his way back to the dressing room, hit a sanitiser dispenser.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Alex Wharf, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Michael Gough levelled the charge.

Notably, the loss against the West Indies cost the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand heavily, as they have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024.

