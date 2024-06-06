WATCH: Dale Steyn gets bowling lessons from US ground staff

Dale Steyn, known for his fearsome pace and unplayable deliveries in the cricket world, was seen receiving bowling tips from a ground staff in US at the T20 World Cup 2024.

A viral video showed the staff member telling the South African great to not to bend his hand while delivering the ball as it is not allowed in cricket.

In the video, the oblivious staff member is seen teaching the former South Africa bowler that ball should bounce only once before reaching the batter to be called a legal delivery.

Steyn, however, decided against revealing his identity as the young man continued to give him lessons on how to bowl a legal and perfect delivery like a fast bowler.

Dale Steyn is currently in the US as part of the commentary panel for the T20 World Cup 2024 co-hosted by the US and West Indies.

The former South African quick is considered one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time.

He represented South Africa in 93 Test matches, 125 ODIs, and 47 T20Is and has 699 international wickets in total.

South Africa began their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a triumph over Sri Lanka. They defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets after restricting them to 77 runs.