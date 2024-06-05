T20 World Cup 2024: Ricky Ponting showers praise on Saim Ayub

Australia great Ricky Ponting has praised young Pakistani batter Saim Ayub over his batting style and technique.

Ponting believes an inexperienced Pakistani batter Saim Ayub can make an impact during the T20 World Cup and said the young player at the top batting order might cause a surprise.

“I loved the look of Saim Ayub out here during the Australian summer. He played that Test match in Sydney, I reckon it was and I didn’t know much about him then,” Ricky Ponting remarked.

“When I’m sitting there commentating, I like to know about players and what they can do, so I actually went back and had a look at some of his PSL stuff.

“And he’s a proper player. I think he’s a real star in the making.”

It is pertinent to mention that Saim Ayub has been criticised by many for failing to play a big knock despite playing 21 T20Is for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup schedule

June 6: Pakistan vs USA, Dallas

June 9: Pakistan vs India, New York

June 11: Pakistan vs Canada, New York

June 16: Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill