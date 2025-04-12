Rizwan blames tough bowling conditions for Multan Sultans defeat

KARACHI: Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted that the bowling conditions were very difficult during their match against Karachi Kings at the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10), ARY News reported.

Karachi Kings pulled off the third-highest successful run chase in PSL history, defeating Multan Sultans by 4 wickets.

Chasing a target of 235, the Kings reached the total in the final over of a thrilling contest. James Vince, who scored a brilliant century, was named Player of the Match.

Speaking after the match, Mohammad Rizwan praised both James Vince and Khushdil Shah for their outstanding batting performances, crediting them for taking the game away from Multan Sultans.

He added that their partnership turned the tide of the match and that the Sultans will now focus on improving their bowling ahead of the next fixture.

“We’ll try to work on our bowling before the next match and make a strong comeback,” Rizwan concluded.

Read More: Babar Azam registers unwanted record in PSL

Earlier, Babar Azam, the captain of Peshawar Zalmi, set an unfortunate record after getting dismissed by Mohammad Amir during his team’s match against Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

In the second match of PSL 10, played in Rawalpindi, Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs. Chasing a target of 217 runs set by Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi were dismissed for just 136 runs in 15.1 overs.

Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck by Mohammad Amir, setting an unwanted record. Mohammad Haris was out for 13, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore was also dismissed without scoring.

Abrar Ahmed of Quetta Gladiators claimed four wickets, while Usman Tariq and Mohammad Amir both took two wickets each.

However, Babar Azam’s dismissal for a duck has earned him an undesirable place in PSL history. He is now third in the list of batters with the most ducks in PSL history.

Islamabad United’s Imad Wasim holds the top spot, having been dismissed for a duck 12 times, while Wahab Riaz is second with 10 ducks.

Babar Azam and Kamran Akmal have been dismissed for a duck eight times, and Shaheen Afridi has been out without scoring on seven occasions.