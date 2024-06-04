T20 World Cup 2024: Who will open for India?

India coach Rahul Dravid refused to reveal about India’s opening pair ahead of their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

Speaking ahead of the Ireland game, Dravid said that they had picked the squad depending on the conditions.

“We’ve got options, so we are obviously not going to reveal our cards just yet, but certainly we’ve got options. We have Rohit and Jaiswal and Virat opened in the IPL as well,” he said.

“We’ll see what it’s like, but it’s nice to have some real quality options at the top of the order,” Dravid added.

Rohit Sharma will be one of the openers for the Indian team and he batted at the top of the order during the warm-up game against Bangladesh.

However, it was Sanju Samson who had opened the batting alongside him in that game.

Team India will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with the match against Ireland and then switch their attentions to the mega clash against Pakistan on June 9.