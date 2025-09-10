Tentative schedule unveiled for Men's T20 World Cup 2026

The tentative dates for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, has been unveiled, as per reports.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has picked the window between February 7 and March 8 to stage the tournament.

While the cricket’s global governing-body finalises the dates, it has informed the participating countries about the window for the tournament, which will comprise 55 matches.

With participation from 20 teams, the T20 World Cup 2026 games will be played across seven venues, including five in India and two in Sri Lanka.

The venue for the final of the tournament will depend on Pakistan’s qualification, as per the publication.

India’s Ahmedabad or Sri Lanka’s Colombo will host the ultimate game, depending on whether Pakistan is playing.

It is to be noted here that 15 teams, including India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, USA, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Netherlands and Italy have qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The remaining five teams will include two from Africa qualifier, while three will come from Asia and East Asia Pacific qualifier.

The ICC will hold the tournament in the same format as T20 World Cup 2024, held in the West Indies and the USA last year.

The 20 teams will be divided into four groups, each consisting five teams.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight round, which will see the eight qualifying teams divided into two groups of four.

From the Super Eight, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026.