Sunday, November 13, 2022
‘What a fight’: Nation lauds Pakistan team despite World Cup final heartbreak

KARACHI: Despite Pakistan losing to England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final, the nation has lauded the ‘fighting performance’ of the Men in Green, especially their bowling attack who kept English batters on edge and taking the game to the 19th over.

All-rounder Ben Stokes held his nerves strong to cruise England to their second T20 World Cup victory as they defeat Pakistan by five wickets in the final, at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Although Pakistan’s batting unit failed to put up a decent total, Pakistani pacers – led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf – displayed astounding grit to defend a paltry 138-run target.

Later, Pakistan suffered a significant setback when star pacer Shaheen Afridi walked off the field with a knee injury. During the innings, the left-arm pacer could only bowl 2.1 overs.

Read More: Stokes reverts history as England lift T20 World Cup 2022

With 12 required in 18 deliveries, Stokes held his nerves calm and steered his side to second T20 World Cup glory with six balls to spare. The left-handed batter top-scored for England with an unbeaten 52 off 49 deliveries, laced with five boundaries and a six.

Here’s how netizens have reacted to the performance of Pakistan on Twitter despite losing to England in the World Cup final.

Taking to Twitter, President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan tried its best despite a low score, while congratulating England to win the World Cup.

“Congratulations England, good all-round performance to lift the cup. Well played Pakistan, you bowled good and tried your best despite a low score,” the President wrote.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz credited the team for ‘hard and brave’ fightback and hailed the bowling performance. “We are proud of our boys in green for making it to the final match of this mega tournament,” he tweeted.

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi called the bowling line-up’s effort “outstanding”, but expressed displeasure over the batting performance.

“The batting side dug a hole that even the world’s best bowling couldn’t fill. Outstanding effort by the team to get to the final against all odds and a great game of cricket. England came well prepared. Chin up boys, we are the runners up of the T20 World Cup,” he wrote.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner said England won the trophy but Pakistan won hearts.

