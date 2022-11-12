T20 World Cup: ICC changes playing time rule for Pak-Eng final

ICC changed the playing time rule for having a full T20 World Cup final played between Pakistan and England in Melbourne on Sunday.

A technical committee of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has increased the provisional additional playing time on the reserve day from two hours to four hours.

Pakistan and England have scaled the heights to reach the #T20WorldCup final 💥 Who will come out on top at the MCG? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ipEmOf3idK — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 12, 2022

The sport’s governing body announced that the decision to have a full ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final was taken to crown a new champion without overs getting reduced.

It stated, “Every effort will be made for the match to be completed on Sunday, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on Sunday will the match go into the reserve day.”

It is pertinent to mention that ICC has already changed the timings of the final toss. It was scheduled for 12:30 PM PST. According to the new timings, the toss will happen eight minutes earlier i.e. 12:22 PM PST.

The schedule was changed because of a concert before the final. Moreover, a grand fireworks show is expected to take place following the match.

