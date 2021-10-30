T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler stars as England thrash Australia

Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten match-winning fifty as England thrashed Australia by eight wickets in their T20 World Cup group stage match in Dubai on Saturday.

The wicketkeeper-batter remained not out at 71 from 32 deliveries after hitting five boundaries and as many sixes as England reached the 126-run target in 11.4 overs.

Jos Buttler put on a 66-run opening partnership with Jason Roy (22 from 20) as well.

England won the toss and chose to bowl. The decision proved to be the right one as their bowlers ran riot over the Australian batting lineup.

A magnificent bowling performance helps England restrict Australia to 125. Can the Australian attack defend this total? 🤔#T20WorldCup | #AUSvENG | https://t.co/GymMokFLht pic.twitter.com/oj5zot6jwy — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2021

Aaron Finch-led side were dismissed for just 125 in their 20 overs. The skipper top-scored with 49-ball 44 with four boundaries to his name. However, it was not enough for the side to post a competitive total.

Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers with his three-wicket haul. Chris Woakes and Tymal Mills bagged two wickets each as well.

