web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
- Advertisement -

Kirsten submits performance report of Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan team’s Head Coach Gary Kirsten has ‘submitted’ his report on the Green Shirts’ poor performance during the T20 World Cup 2024, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to sources, Gary Kirsten has sent the report to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Naqvi is assessing the report shared by Kirsten, which details the reasons behind Pakistan team’s poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2024, the sources said.

Fitness, discipline and game awareness are some of the issues which have been highlighted in the report by Gary Kirsten, sources added.

Pakistan failed to qualify for Super 8 of the recently-concluded event.

The Men in Green began their campaign with a shocking defeat at the hands of the USA on June 5 in New York.

Read more: Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup 2024

They later faced India on June 9 and were defeated by six runs in the mega event.

It must be noted that India won the trophy by beating South Africa in the final by seven runs on Saturday in Barbados.

India joined England and the West Indies to win the T20 World Cup title two times as they won their first in 2007 by beating Pakistan in the final.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.