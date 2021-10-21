T20 World Cup: ‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ guy returns ahead of Pakistan-India match

The “Maaro Mujhe Maaro” guy Momin Saqib made its return as this year’s ICC T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India draws closer.

Momin Saqib said that it is necessary for Pakistan to beat India in the T20 World Cup fixture.

He asked the fans if they are ready for the excitement-filled fixture, adding that there are just two matches with one being Pakistan against India while the other is the one that was played in the Indian movie Lagaan.

In the Aamir Khan movie, the actor had played the role of Bhuvan who leads his cricket team from an Indian village to victory against the British Raj side.

He said that it seemed only yesterday that the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup fixture between Pakistan and India was played and it is much necessary for Babar-Azam to lead the side to a win.

Pakistan team’s loss in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match left the Green Shirts’ fans disappointed but it was superfan who rose to fame with his epic rant “Maaro mujhe maaro” following the match.

His meltdown is still being used for memes and is remembered by Pakistani and Indian social media users till this day. Pakistan will take on India in this year’s ICC T20 World Cup on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

