Morne Morkel offers advice to South Africa ahead of T20 World Cup final

Former South Africa star pacer Morne Morkel offered his advice to the Proteas team ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final against India.

South Africa and India will lock horns in the final of the ongoing mega event at Kensington Oval, Barbados on June 29.

This is the first time the Proteas Men are competing in a World Cup final, having lost seven semi-finals, including a gut-wrenching defeat against Australia in the 1999 World Cup.

Morkel suggested that South Africa should not overthink about gearing up the scoreboard during their batting.

Speaking to an international media outlet, Morne Morkel said, “I think you need to play at the moment. Yes, they know that Jasprit can take wickets upfront. He is going to be crucial at death when he bowls two overs. So do they start pushing in a bit earlier in that batting innings to try and get to a respectable score?”

“Honestly, I think we cannot overthink that. Kuldeep is obviously unbelievable in the middle for India, he is a wicket-taker. He can stop the game, create a lot of pressure. South Africa needs to take the nerves and those moments out of the equation and focus ball by ball,” Morkel said.

