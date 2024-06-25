‘Bring it home’: AB de Villiers pens letter to South Africa amid T20 World Cup 2024

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers penned an “open letter” to South Africa ahead of their semi-final against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Aiden Markram-led South Africa finished the Super 8 stage at the top of Group 2 after thumping West Indies in their final game a day earlier.

They will look to maintain their unbeaten status at the tournament as they are set to take on Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on June 26.

AB de Villiers backed the South African’s team to claim their maiden International Cricket Council (ICC) title in their history.

Taking to X, he wrote, “OPEN LETTER TO THE PROTEAS: Bring it home lads.”

It is pertinent to mention that South Africa’s triumph over West Indies in the Super 8 propelled them into the semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

Their seven consecutive victories in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 are also the highest number of wins by any team in a single edition.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won six consecutive games in the T20 World Cup 2009 while Australia won six games in 2010 and 2021 editions.

Often termed “chokers” for a tendency to lose the most crucial stages of the match, the Proteas replaced the infamy gained for choking with another C-word, i.e., “clutch” performances during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.