T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa set new world record

South Africa set a new record after they defeated West Indies in their seventh game at the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 24.

While their triumph over the co-hosts of the tournament propelled them into the semi-finals for the first time since 2014, their seven consecutive victories are also the highest number of wins by any team in a single T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won six consecutive games in the T20 World Cup 2009 while Australia won six games in 2010 and 2021 editions.

Often termed “chokers” for a tendency to lose the most crucial stages of the match, the Proteas replaced the infamy gained for choking with another C-word, i.e., “clutch” performances during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Ahead of their semi-final against Afghanistan in the first show, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg asserted that the Proteas will win the ongoing T20 World Cup if they succeed in thumping the Asian side in the semi-final.

“They are just spawning from here. It’s amazing. I regard Hendricks as well, I really like him as a player. And then you’ve got to build a wall, they can build a nice spin with especially Klassen. I expect him to do really well against Afghanistan and get to the finals. I think it is going to be South Africa and we have got a really strong squad, good spin with Shamsi and Maharaj,” he said in a recent interview.

According to Hogg, South Africa will claim their maiden ICC title if they get past that semi-final.

“I really like Markram as the captain. He is correct and very composed. And I also think we are going to win as a very well-composed team, not panicking and just setting the right conditions,” the former Australian cricketer said.