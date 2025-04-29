Islamabad United add Mohammad Faiq to squad amid PSL 10

Islamabad United have added batter Mohammad Faiq to their squad amid their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 campaign.

The defending champions announced the inclusion of the domestic talent in a post on Instagram days after their two overseas batters Matt Short and Rassie van der Dussen were ruled out of the ongoing edition of the tournament.

“Another exciting domestic prospect joins the family Welcome aboard, @faiqtahir715,” the captain of the post read.

Mohammad Faiq represented Lahore Whites in the National T20 tournament and scored an unbeaten 116 off 56 balls for the side in one of the games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Islamabad United (@islamabadunitedpsl)

Mohammad Faiq becomes the second batter after Sahibzada Farhan to have caught the attention of Islamabad United management for his batting exploits in the domestic tournament.

Farhan was called up to the Islamabad United squad for the PSL 10 after he smashed multiple records during his outing for the Peshawar Region in the National T20 Cup.

Read more: United make it five in five after thrashing Sultans by seven wickets

The right-handed batter amassed 601 runs in just seven innings, setting a new benchmark for the most runs in a single edition of the National T20 Cup.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United sit at the top of the points table with five consecutive wins in the ongoing PSL 10.

Their next game is against Lahore Qalandars on April 30 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

In their previous fixture on April 11, the defending champions beat them by eight wickets.