Khurram Shahzad rejects ‘red-ball specialist’ tag after match-winning PSL spell

Quetta Gladiators’ pacer Khurram Shahzad dismissed the “red-ball specialist” label during a post-match press conference on Tuesday, following his fiery spell against Multan Sultans in their PSL 10 encounter at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Shahzad was in lethal form, tearing through the Multan Sultans’ top order with precision and pace, reinforcing his value in the shortest format of the game.

When asked about the perception of being a red-ball specialist, Shahzad responded candidly: “I don’t know who has put that label on me. I’ve been playing in the PSL for the past five years.”

He went on to say his performances in domestic white-ball cricket and the Pakistan Super League as evidence of his versatility across formats.

“You just need to adjust your line and length slightly in white-ball cricket compared to red-ball,” he added, underlining the technical adaptability required to succeed in both formats.

