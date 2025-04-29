WATCH: Khurram Shahzad rattles Sultans in powerplay

Quetta Gladiators pacer Khurram Shahzad breathed fire as he dismantled the Multan Sultans’ top order in their PSL 10 clash at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Put to bat first, the Mohammad Rizwan-led side started off on a dismal note as they lost their opening batter Yasir Khan on the team total of seven.

Khurram Shahzad dented Multan Sultans’ proceedings early in their innings as he dismissed Khan on the very first ball he bowled in the PSL 10 game.

The right-arm pacer then sent wicketkeeping batter Usman Khan back to the dugout on a duck.

Kamran Ghulam became Khurram Shahzad’s third victim in the game after scoring just three runs.

Curtis Campher scored four before falling victim to the Quetta Gladiators pacer as he completed his four-fer in the PSL 10 game.

Khurram Shahzad bowled three overs in the first powerplay, taking four wickets while conceding 16 runs.

Meanwhile, Campher’s dismissal left Multan Sultans reeling at 20/4 in 3.5 overs, while they ended the first 6-over powerplay at 31/4.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Mohammad Hasnain, Usama Mir, and Ubaid Shah.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (C), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Kusal Mendis, Mark Chapman, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Khurram Shahzad, and Abrar Ahmed.