Rizwan opens up Sultans’ playoffs chances after 10-wicket defeat

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan has opened up about the side’s chances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 after a heavy defeat to Quetta Gladiators.

The side is virtually out of the tournament after facing losses in six out of their last seven games.

Multan Sultans’ PSL 10 campaign copped a heavy blow on Tuesday when Quetta Gladiators defeated them by 10 wickets at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

They sit at the bottom of points table, with just two points from their seven games.

Following the defeat to the Gladiators, Mohammad Rizwan said that the team bowled out for a meagre total due to poor shot selection.

“I don’t think the pitch was that bad — it was challenging, but definitely a 150-160 kind of surface. Unfortunately, we were guilty of some poor shot selection. Credit to their bowlers for sticking to the right lengths and executing well,” he added.

The Multan Sultans captain, however, expressed hope that they could make a comeback in the PSL 10 by playing ‘good cricket.’

“I still believe that if we play good cricket, we can give ourselves the best chance. We’re not out of it yet, but personally, I don’t like having to rely on other teams to help us qualify,” Mohammad Rizwan said.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators defeated the Sultans by 10 wickets after bowling them out for 89 in their PSL 10 clash at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing 90, Gladiators got over the line in 6.5 overs without losing a single wicket.

Finn Allen made an unbeaten 45 off 21 balls alongside skipper Saud Shakeel (42)* in the successful chase.