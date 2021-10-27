T20 World Cup: Namibia register four-wicket win against Scotland

Namibia registered their first win in the T20 World Cup by defeating Scotland by four wickets in their group stage fixture in Abu Dhabi.

Namibia had won the toss and restricted Scotland to 109-8 in their 20 overs.

Michael Leask was the top scorer for Scotland with 44 from 27 deliveries. His knock included four boundaries in two sixes.

Chris Greaves made 32-ball 25 with two fours to his name.

What it means to win a Super 12 match! Another win for England while Namibia continue to break records 💪@royalstaglil | #InItToWinIt pic.twitter.com/3e2oJ5qSLh — ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2021

Ruben Trumpelmann was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 3-17 whereas Jan Frylinck got two wickets.

In reply, they chased the 110-run target in 19.1 overs at the loss of six wickets.

Johannes Jonathan Smit top-scored with 32 not out from 23 balls with two boundaries and as many sixes. Opener Craig Williams hit a six on his way to 29-ball 23.

Michael Leask bagged two wickets in the game while Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Greaves, and Mark Watt got a wicket each.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!