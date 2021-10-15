Pakistani social media users roast India’s cricket team in Mauka Mauka trend

The social media users of Pakistan are roasting India’s cricket team in the Mauka Mauka trend on Twitter ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixture on October 24 this year.

The social media users are reminding the Indian side about the events where India has left itself embarrassed whether it be the downing of the Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s jet fighter or the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.

Do u remember #India Whose the father now? We told you on that Champions Trophy Finals Day#MaukaMauka #Pakistan #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/fJP68JNu6H — Wasam Rehman (@WasamRehman) October 15, 2021

Virat kohli preparing before facing haris rauf and shaheen afridi on 24th October😂#PAKvIND #MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/JQHWcapcRy — ZaiN_حassaن (@Zaini_ghumman) October 15, 2021

I think #MaukaMauka is the best hashtag to pose this video 😅😅

Let’s enjoy 😉😉 pic.twitter.com/kApyxFfJlV — Juniii… (@searchingsukoon) October 15, 2021

INDIANS will witness No Issue Le Lo Tissue ad after the match on 24TH October 😉#MaukaMauka — 𝘽𝙇𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙇𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙍🖤 (@Thracian_Lord) October 15, 2021

The fans have full confidence in Pakistan captain Babar Azam to lead the side to the victory against Virat Kohli’s side during the T20 World Cup opener.

On this day in 1994 a man was born who is going to be the first Pakistani captain to beat India in the World cup. inshAllah ❤️ @babarazam258#MaukaMauka#T20WorldCup21 #PAKvIND #HappyBirthdayBabarAzam pic.twitter.com/o4hJ2O23AI — F o o w a d 💫 (@Fawad__Khaan) October 15, 2021

Happiest birthday to one of the most stylish, consistent and classy player we are blessed with. My most favourite, the one and only Babar Azam.♥May you Achieve the heights of success in ur future✨ Ameen.#HappyBirthdayBabarAzam #ODI #T20WorldCup21 #MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/LB0izCSmi6 — Zain ul abidin (@izainulabeedin) October 15, 2021

The Indian media frequently uses the “Mauka Mauka” song in cricketing competitions especially when it comes to Pakistan. It was originally made for the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup fixture between the two Asian sides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

However, it was later being used for every single match in the tournament. However, they poked fun at the Australian cricket team but the side was embarrassed in that competition’s semi-final game.

Read More: PAKISTAN TO SUMMON SPIRIT OF 2009 FOR T20 WORLD CUP: SHAHID AFRIDI

The Indian media had come up with an “Aane Do” when Pakistan toured India back in 2012.

They once again had to bite the dust as Pakistan drew the two-match T20 series 1-1. The Green Shirts went on to win the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!