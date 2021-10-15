Saturday, October 16, 2021
Pakistani social media users roast India’s cricket team in Mauka Mauka trend

The social media users of Pakistan are roasting India’s cricket team in the Mauka Mauka trend on Twitter ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixture on October 24 this year.

The social media users are reminding the Indian side about the events where India has left itself embarrassed whether it be the downing of the Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s jet fighter or the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.

The fans have full confidence in Pakistan captain Babar Azam to lead the side to the victory against Virat Kohli’s side during the T20 World Cup opener.

The Indian media frequently uses the “Mauka Mauka” song in cricketing competitions especially when it comes to Pakistan. It was originally made for the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup fixture between the two Asian sides.

 

However, it was later being used for every single match in the tournament. However, they poked fun at the Australian cricket team but the side was embarrassed in that competition’s semi-final game.

The Indian media had come up with an “Aane Do” when Pakistan toured India back in 2012.

They once again had to bite the dust as Pakistan drew the two-match T20 series 1-1. The Green Shirts went on to win the three-match ODI series 2-1.

