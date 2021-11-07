T20 World Cup semi-finals line-up: Everything you need to know

Pakistan on Sunday thrashed Scotland by 72 runs in their last Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match in Sharjah to set-up a semi-final clash against Australia.

The victory means that Pakistan finished the group stage campaign as the only unbeaten side in the competition, while New Zealand won four of their five matches, confirming their place in the top two with a win over Afghanistan in their final match.

The 72-runs victory over Scotland also means that Pakistan will now face Australia, the other group’s runners-up in the second semi-final on Nov 11 (Thursday).

Here’s everything you need to know about the teams, fixtures and structure of the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The semi-finalists for this T20 World Cup edition are: England, Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand.

The fixtures

Semi-final 1: England v New Zealand at Abu Dhabi, 10 November

Semi-final 2: Pakistan v Australia at Dubai, 11 November

The matches will start at 7:00 pm (PST).

Reserve day

There is a reserve day for both semi-finals.

Every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place. Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match (at least 5 overs per side) cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.

If a match starts on the scheduled day and overs are reduced following an interruption but no further play is possible, the match will resume on the reserve day at the point where the last ball was played.

In case of a tie

If any of the semi-final matches are tied, a Super Over is played. If the Super Over is a tie, then subsequent Super Overs shall be played until there is a winner. Unless exceptional circumstances arise, there shall be an unlimited number of Super Overs played to achieve a result.

If following a tie, weather conditions prevent the Super Over from being completed, or if the match is abandoned or a no result, then the team that finished first in its Super 12s Group will progress to the final.

Team Pakistan’s road to semis

Pakistan have been undefeated through the Super 12s, with their batting and bowling both clicking in tandem. They have been the one team for whom the toss has not played a big part, able to put on big scores even while batting first.

Key player: Captain and opener Babar Azam has been in fine form, claiming the top spot on the ICC T20I Rankings for Batters. He is the top scorer in the tournament after the Super 12 stage, with four fifties against his name. He has formed a dangerous partnership at the top with Mohammad Rizwan, with the duo able to quickly assess the pitches and build their innings accordingly.

Team England

England dominated the first few games of the Super 12 and Jos Buttler struck the first century of the World Cup. However, they were hit by injuries to Tymal Mills and Jason Roy in their last two games, which could hurt their balance in the semi-final.

Key player: Opener Jos Butter has been their top scorer, with 240 runs in five matches, including a high score of 101*. His runs have come at a strike-rate of 155.84. On surfaces where batters have taken time to get in, he’s given himself a few balls to settle before going on the attack.

Team Australia

Road to semis: Australia started slowly and were overwhelmed by England, but they fought back strongly with big wins over Bangladesh and West Indies boosting their NRR.

Key player: Opener David Warner came into the tournament with questions about his form, but he’s convincingly answered them with two fifties so far. His runs have come at a strike-rate of 144.96.

Team New Zealand

New Zealand bounced back after a loss to Pakistan to win four games in a row. They have been consistent throughout, able to pace their game and flip a switch and turn the pressure on their opponents as needed. Their bowlers, led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee have been excellent, while Martin Guptill played one of the knocks of the tournament so far.

Key player: Left-arm pace bowler Trent Boult is joint-second when it comes to wickets taken in the tournament. He has 11 wickets in five games, averaging 10.45 and going at an economy of under 6 an over.

