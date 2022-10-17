T20 World Cup: Toddler falls off fence during Scotland vs West Indies match

HOBART: An unusual incident took place during the T20 World Cup 2022 first-round match between Scotland and West Indies on Monday as a toddler fell from upper stand to the lower stand.

The T20 World Cup is underway in Australia but it’s not just the cricket providing the entertainment. During Scotland vs West Indies match, a moment of equal amusement and terror occurred just beyond the boundary rope.

Bizarre incidents take place during a cricket match, be it on the field or off the field, and an unusual incident took place during the T20 World Cup 2022 first-round match between West Indies and Scotland.

In a now-viral video, a toddler can be seen falling from the upper stand to the lower one. An anxious father ran to rescue his baby, but only to fail. Luckily, the gap was not too deep and the child would not have injured himself majorly.

The camera cut away before the man picked up the child but there have been no reports of injury and hopefully no harm was done.

As for the match itself, Scotland defeated two-time T20 World Cup winners the West Indies by 42 runs in a major upset. Scotland posted a defendable total of 5/160 from its 20 overs, largely thanks to opener George Munsey’s 66 not out.

The West Indies made a reasonable start to their innings but lost wickets at regular intervals to give themselves no chance of chasing down the total.

