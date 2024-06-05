WATCH: Rohit Sharma ‘forgets’ team combination for Ireland match

India skipper Rohit Sharma was at his forgetful self as he forgot the team combination at the toss before their opening game against Ireland at the T20 World Cup 2024.

India recorded a comprehensive win over Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday and will face Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue.

Sharma won the toss and decided to field on a bouncy pitch and provided seam movement to the pace bowlers.

When asked about the team combination, Rohit Sharma seemed to have forgotten all the players missing the final Playing XI for the game, a video of which went viral on social media.

“We’re going to bowl. Preparations have been alright. Have been managing ourselves in these new conditions. Has been challenging but we are all professionals. We played on a similar pitch and do know what to expect a little bit. I know it’s going to be slightly different from what we’re used to. But that’s what the sport is. Not sure about the conditions too much, so thought having a target in front of us would be good. Guys missing out are Kuldeep, Sanju, Jaiswal and one more,” he said at the toss.

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian skipper’s teammates have mentioned in the past that he usually loses track of his accessories, crucial documents and equipment at team hotels and dressing rooms.

The Indian skipper was the pick of the batting order in their match against Ireland that his team won by eight wickets.

He scored 52 off 37 balls before being retired-hurt soon after being struck on the arm.

Later, he gave an update on his injury and ensured that he only had a sore arm.

During the game, Sharma completed 1000 runs in the T20 World Cup, becoming the third-highest run-getter in the marquee event.

He has now scored 1015 runs in 40 matches and 37 innings at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 128.48.