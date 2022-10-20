T20 World Cup: What’s the weather forecast for Pakistan-India match day?

Cricket fans are waiting anxiously for the hugely-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup.

Two teams will face each other at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 (Sunday).

According to weather reports, there is a chance of 85% that it will rain in Melbourne on Sunday which might affect the upcoming clash between the arch-rivals.

Related – Shaheen Afridi to be fit for T20 World Cup opener against India

According to Melbourne Weather Forecast, rain is predicted both in the morning and evening in the state. This means that both teams might need to prepare for the worst-case scenario and plan accordingly.

If the game gets washed out there is no reserved day for the match and thus both teams will split the points.

In the last 3 encounters, one in T20 World Cup 2021 and the two in Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan have won two while India have won one.

Comments