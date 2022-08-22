‘Dobaaraa’ Box Office: Taapsee Pannu starrer sees growth on Day 3

Bollywood movie ‘Dobaaraa’, starring Taapsee Pannu in lead, witnessed some improvement at Box Office on the first Sunday.

Following the poor opening at the ticket windows, Pannu led ‘Dobaaraa’ showed some growth in its Box Office collection on day 3 of release. On the debut Sunday of theatrical release, the movie finally managed to gross over INR2 crore in a day.

‘Dobaaraa’ which had a below-average performance at theatres in the first two days at the Box Office – despite the rave reviews for the performance of the ‘Thappad’ actor – had collected INR1.4 crore at ticket windows.

As per the latest numbers at the end of the debut weekend, the positive word-of-mouth seems to be working in favour of stars and makers, as the title eventually earned INR2.84 crore on day 3, however, struggled to cross even INR5 crore mark with the weekend collection.

As per the trade analysts of the neighbouring country, ‘Dobaaraa’ had a ‘disastrous’ Box Office start on 370 screens, with mere 2-3% occupancy, which led to the cancellation of some of the shows.

Moreover, the mystery thriller is also having close competition from previous week’s releases ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

About ‘Dobaaraa’, the Anurag Kashyap directorial, starring Taapsee Pannu with Pavail Gulati, follows the story of “a woman who gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm that happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present.”

