Taapsee Pannu speaks up against “Bollywood camps”, “power play”

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is the latest star to speak up about the Indian film industry’s unjust treatment of “outsiders”.

Taapsee Pannu said “Bollywood camps” play a key role in an artist’s career and limit their talent to specific projects with selected celebrities.

“Bollywood camps isn’t something that people don’t know about,” she said. “It’s been there since forever. It can be basis an actor’s friend circle, a certain agency or group that they’re a part of and people’s loyalties differ based on that.”

Taapsee Pannu said everyone should have the right to choose whosoever they want to work with or have in their films. The actor said she cannot blame fellow celebrities for thinking about their own careers.

She claimed to have a positive attitude and does not hold grudges with others. She added that she was ready to deal with biases.

“I never came with a point of view that it’s going to be all fair in the film industry. I always knew it’s going to be biased. So why crib about it now?” the actor asked.

She added: “For me, rule of the game is that it’s going to be unfair. The tide is going to be against you most of the time. And if after all that, you still decide to be a part of this industry, then it’s your choice and you can’t complain about it later.”

She said every film is a struggle for an artist to prove themselves,

“It’s not like you have one successful film and the next 10 years are sorted for you. It does not happen like that with people who come to this industry with no background. We have to consistently keep doing good work to be able to have a standing of our own,” Taapsee Pannu said.

Her statements about Bollywood’s dark side come after Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up on the film industry’s treatment of its outsiders.

the actor had said she was not all that confident for the longest time during her childhood years, because of ‘the lighter, the prettier’ standards of society.

“For the longest time when I was young, I didn’t think my skin was pretty and my skin was dark. “When I was in high school, I had scars. I was a tomboy. I wasn’t comfortable with how my legs looked. It wasn’t all smooth. My hair was frizzy. I was just not confident.”

Moreover, she went on to say that the film industry sets the narratives and a lot of them that her younger self went through were because there were ads on TV which she also participated in later.

Priyanka Chopra said, “When I first joined like 20 years ago, we didn’t talk about it. It was just expected that you are reed skinny, your pelvic bones show and it doesn’t matter how you get there. You should look a certain way and anything deviating from that is not pretty. “

“People in fashion and people in films could actually ask you to be a certain body weight, they could actually tell you that you have to be able to get into this dress size and it was all normal,” she added.