Taapsee Pannu ties the knot with Mathias Boe

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and badminton player, Mathias Boe during an intimate ceremony in India’s Udaipur, Indian media reported.

Indian media reported that the couple got married on Saturday (March 23) and the festivities, which began last week on Wednesday, were attended by their families and close friends.

“The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day,” an Indian media outlet reported quoting a source.

According to the reports, the festivities were attended by a few Bollywood personalities including Pannu’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati. Director Anurag Kashyap as well as Kanika Dhillon and her husband Himanshu Sharma were reportedly present.

Kanika posted several photos on Instagram, in which she can be seen wearing a pink and silver outfit while posing outdoors. Her husband was seen in a blue and white kurta, pyjama and jacket.

She had captioned the post, “Keeping it peach #StyleWithKanika #MereYaarKiShaadi #HimanshuSharma #KanikaDhillon.” The photos seemingly are from Taapsee’s event.

Recently, Taapsee turned showstopper for designers Gauri & Nainika on the fourth day of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) where she wore an all-black velvet off-shoulder mermaid gown.

The actor had said she was happy to officially be a showstopper for the designers. “I am just happy that I got to work for them because I wore their outfits so many times. I felt like let me officially be a muse for once,” she had said.

Taapsee Pannu first met the Danish badminton player Mathias Boe during the Indian Badminton League in 2013 and the two have dated for approximately 11 years.

On the work front, fans will see Taapsee in the upcoming thriller film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba starring Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal. It also stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead role.

Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba is a sequel to Haseen Dilruba, which premiered on Netflix in July 2021. It gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The film will stream on Netflix.