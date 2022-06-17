Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to get new Dayaben?

Bollywood actor Rakhi Vijan is approached to play the role of Dayaben in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

According to an India-based news agency, the sitcom’s producers have shortlisted Golmaal Returns star to replace Disha Vakani who had played the character originally.

Rakhi Vijan shot to fame for her work in another sitcom Hum Paanch. The show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi, speaking with the media, confirmed the character’s return.

However, he did not confirm Disha Vakani would return to reprise the role. She went on a maternity break in 2017 but has not returned since.

A source said that the producers approached Rakhi Vijan for her acting talent and comic timing.

The Hum Paanch actor has worked in shows Dekh Bhai Dekh along with Banegi Apni Baat and Naagin 4. She appeared in Golmaal Returns and as a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 2.

