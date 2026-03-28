Tabish Hashmi hints at ‘very big’ drama after ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ debut

Tabish Hashmi is hinting at a major drama project following his successful feature film debut in Aag Lagay Basti Mein.

Speaking on Buzz with Hassan Choudary, the television host and comedian hinted at the upcoming project when asked about his future in television.

“How soon are we going to watch you in dramas now,” the host asked to which Tabish replied, “Pretty soon.” Tabish Hashmi went on to reveal that viewers can expect him soon in a “very big drama.”

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Hashmi made his acting debut in Aag Lagay Basti Mein, playing a negative role alongside stars Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan.

The crime-comedy, released on Eid Ul Fitr 2026, has already delivered one of the strongest openings in Pakistani cinema history, grossing Rs 27.2 crore worldwide in its first three days – Rs 16.2 crore from Pakistan and Rs 11 crore from overseas markets.

Tabish Hashmi previously reflected on his debut in a humorous way at a pre-release event saying that he felt less anxious than Mustafa, who had invested in the film. “I have done my job with what was given to me,” he added

The film’s record-breaking performance has surpassed previous benchmarks like Love Guru (Rs 12.8 crore) and The Legend of Maula Jatt (Rs 11.3 crore) and also left rival release Bullah far behind.