Thursday, December 2, 2021
Web Desk

Tablet or phone? Strange gadget leaves netizens confused

A viral picture of a gadget that looks like a hybrid of a phone and a tablet has caught the attention of social media.

The picture, shared by a Twitter user Niki Tonsky, has got millions of likes and retweets.

It seems like a tablet with a telephone receiver on the side. The display screen shows the latest applications which include WhatsApp to WeChat installed in it.

It has a camera, voice recorder and web browser icons as well.

The image baffled the social media users and they made wild guesses and funny comments.

He revealed that the gadget is KT5(3C) and its a wireless tablet with battery and SIM card slot.

