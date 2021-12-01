Tablet or phone? Strange gadget leaves netizens confused

A viral picture of a gadget that looks like a hybrid of a phone and a tablet has caught the attention of social media.

The picture, shared by a Twitter user Niki Tonsky, has got millions of likes and retweets.

We’ve come full circle pic.twitter.com/SuBb2K3W54 — Niki Tonsky (@nikitonsky) November 29, 2021

It seems like a tablet with a telephone receiver on the side. The display screen shows the latest applications which include WhatsApp to WeChat installed in it.

It has a camera, voice recorder and web browser icons as well.

The image baffled the social media users and they made wild guesses and funny comments.

Good morning from Nairobi Kenya…. pic.twitter.com/QlGeB3EOgE — Moses Okoth (@mozzdeff) November 30, 2021

Okay so now they just need to bring back this, slap an android tablet on it, fill the whole case with battery… tadaa, multi-day phablet. pic.twitter.com/6rL2fPzhSG — ⛅🦈 (@SkyeSharkie) November 29, 2021

Really? I’m trying to picture the family photo holding the phone pic.twitter.com/hvEhjVjirA — Choupisson Pechu (@ChoupissonP) November 30, 2021

When this phone responds to “Ok Google”, then we’ve come full circle. pic.twitter.com/iAnWTWf0hq — Hardhead13 (@TheHardhead13) November 30, 2021

He revealed that the gadget is KT5(3C) and its a wireless tablet with battery and SIM card slot.

The phone is KT5(3C), and it’s actually a wireless tablet with battery and SIM card slot. Even crazier than I imagined! pic.twitter.com/3tJzdGiWiQ — Niki Tonsky (@nikitonsky) November 29, 2021

