Tabu's views on Bollywood discrimination go viral

Prominent Bollywood actress Tabu recently reflected on how women are subjected to harsher age-based discrimination within the film industry.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, she spoke candidly about aging, the societal pressure placed on women, and the “diplomatic” attitudes prevalent in cinema. “You are not as worried about your age as others are. It is as if they think you don’t have a mirror at home, and they want to show you one,” Tabu remarked.

The 54-year-old actress clarified that growing older is a daily experience rather than an abrupt shift. She noted that it isn’t as if someone wakes up twenty years old one day and forty-five the next; rather, it is a gradual process that should be embraced.

The Bhooth Bangla star also addressed the industry’s lack of transparency. She revealed that she was frequently advised to use “scheduling conflicts” or “dates” as an excuse when turning down movies, rather than providing a clear explanation. “However, if I don’t like the script, I say it clearly. I don’t understand this diplomacy,” Tabu added.

Earlier this year, Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor was reportedly set to reprise her flight attendant role in the sequel to her multi-starrer heist comedy ‘Crew’, however, sans her fellow divas, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

As reported by the Indian media, makers of the Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu-led sky-high saga are planning a sequel to last year’s hit, with only the former to reprise her Jasmine Kohli, a senior flight attendant, whereas the other two will be replaced by two new faces.