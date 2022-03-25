Tabu speaks up on her ‘hatred’ for social media

Bollywood’s celebrated actor Tabu who is still not on the micro-blogging site Twitter as of 2022, and is relatively inactive on her Instagram handle, has her reasons for this ‘dislike’ towards social media.

One of the most prominent faces of 90s Bollywood pictures, Tabu seated with an Indian media agency for a candid chat, and finally spoke up on her aversion to social media. The actor stated that she is fed up with people asking her “Why are you not so active on social media? What do you do in your free time?”.

Speaking of the fellow celebs who ‘update their fans’ of each minute on social media, Tabu remarked, “Well they don’t have to, they choose to, and that’s fine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

“I don’t think anybody is doing anything because they are forced to. People do things because they want to do it, or they think is the right thing for them to do,” the celeb explained her response.

“They are outgoing, and that’s a great quality also. You can go out there and connect to the whole world, I am not that person, I have never been.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Owning to her personality, ‘Drishyam’ actor remarked that even if she had to start a Bollywood career today, she wouldn’t have changed a thing. “I don’t think I would have done anything differently, it’s too late for me to change now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

On the work front, Tabu has a pretty busy slate for 2022, with as many as five of her titles including ‘Bhool Bhaulaiyaa 2’, ‘Kuttey’, ‘Khufia’, ‘Bholaa’, and ‘Drishyam 2’ dropping in the year.

Comments