Tackling Plastic Waste with Sustainable Construction

As the world grapples with the growing problem of plastic waste, one Karachi-based startup has taken a unique approach to tackle the issue while simultaneously promoting sustainable construction. Bigger Bricks, founded by housewife Majeda Muhammad and her engineer husband, aims to recycle plastic waste and turn it into large bricks that can be used for construction purposes.

The idea for Bigger Bricks came to Mrs. Muhammad when she saw her children playing with LEGOs. She realized that if small plastic blocks could be used to create complex structures, then larger bricks made from recycled plastic could be used for construction. With the help of her husband, she began experimenting with different methods of recycling plastic waste and turning it into construction materials.

Majeda believes that the product is not only cheaper but also safer for the environment than traditional construction materials. The bricks are made by melting down plastic waste and molding it into large, durable bricks that can be used for building walls and other structures.

Speaking to ARY, Majeda said, “Bigger Bricks is not just about creating a sustainable construction material. It is also a response to the growing problem of plastic waste.” She urged people to give their plastic waste to them instead of throwing it away so that they can recycle and reuse it in the system.

Muhammad spoke passionately about the need for more sustainable construction practices. “We need to think beyond traditional construction materials like concrete and bricks,” she said. “We need to find innovative solutions to reduce our environmental impact and preserve our planet for future generations.”

The startup has already provided construction materials for a number of projects, including a school and a community clinic. In addition, Majeda mentioned that they have offered to help the government in flooded areas of Pakistan where houses and hospitals are needed on an immediate basis.

