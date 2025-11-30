Tadeo Allende's hat trick powers Inter Miami past NYCFC to title match

Tadeo Allende scored a hat trick to reach eight goals in the MLS Cup Playoffs and tie a league record, Lionel Messi contributed his seventh assist and Inter Miami routed visiting New York City FC 5-1 in Saturday night’s Eastern Conference Final in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jordi Alba had three assists for East No. 3 seed Miami, which has outscored opponents 13-1 in its last three playoff matches to reach its first MLS Cup final.

Telasco Segovia and Mateo Silvetti added second-half tallies for Miami, which will host the Vancouver Whitecaps, who defeated host San Diego FC 3-1 later Saturday in the Western Conference final, on Dec. 6 in the championship match.

Both the Whitecaps and Herons will be vying for their first MLS Cup. Miami finished with 65 regular-season points compared to 63 for Vancouver.

Justin Haak pulled a goal back late in the first half for No. 5 New York City FC, which failed in its bid for a third consecutive road playoff victory after defeating No. 2 Philadelphia in last week’s semifinals and No. 4 Charlotte in the decisive Game 3 of their first-round series.

The Cityzens were playing a second consecutive game without team scoring leader Alonso Martinez, who suffered a torn ACL while on international duty this month, and midfielder Andres Perea, who sustained a leg fracture in the win at Charlotte.

With six goals in these playoffs, Messi already held the MLS record for most combined goals-plus-assists in a single postseason before Saturday’s game started.

Now Allende has tied the record eight goals scored by the LA Galaxy’s Carlos Ruiz in a single postseason in 2002.

Allende’s first two goals Saturday came nine minutes apart early in the first half and were the first of Miami’s postseason on which Messi did not directly contribute.

In the 14th minute, Allende ran onto Sergio Busquets’ ball directly over the top of the NYCFC defense.

Retreating City defender Raul Gustavo won the initial race to the ball, but he only headed it bouncing into the path of Allende for a powerful half volley past goalkeeper Matt Freese from 12 yards out.

Then in the 23rd, Busquets sprayed a pass wide to Alba, who delivered an excellent early diagonal ball into Allende’s run near the penalty spot.

Allende sent an exceptional glancing header back across his body and narrowly inside the far right post.

Substitute Yannick Bright fed Allende to complete the hat trick on an 89th-minute breakaway.

Miami goalie Rocco Rios Novo finished with two saves and Freese had one.