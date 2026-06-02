Tahira Syed breaks silence on false reports of her passing

Tahira Syed has addressed false news circulating on social media claiming that she had passed away.

The legendary ghazal singer responded to the speculation through a video message shared on Facebook, confirming that she is alive, well, and in good health.

she reassured fans about her wellbeing and dismissed the reports as completely untrue and also posted a written note thanking her well-wishers for their concern.

“I have come to know that rumours are being spread about my health. I am absolutely fine, by the grace of God. I am living a really good life in New York. Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes,” she said in her message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

In her written statement, Syed further clarified, “I have come to learn that false reports of my passing are being circulated on social media. These are not true. Alhamdulillah, I am alive, well and in good health. I request everyone not to share this false news and to help correct the misinformation wherever it appears.”

The situation gained attention online after misinformation about her death began circulating widely. However, several public figures also stepped in to clarify the situation, sharing posts confirming that the singer is safe and healthy.

Tahira Syed’s response has now put the rumors to rest.