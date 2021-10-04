Dr Tahirul Qadri to reach Pakistan on October 9

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief and Patron-in-Chief of Minhaj-ul-Quran International (MQI), Dr Tahirul Qadri will arrive in Karachi on October 9, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, Dr Tahirul Qadri will arrive in Karachi on October 9 where he will address the 38th International Milad Conference to be held at Bagh-e-Jinnah under the aegis of Tehreek Minhajul Quran.

Back in 2019, the founding chairman of Minhaj-ul-Quran International Dr Tahirul Qadri had announced to step down from the chairmanship of his political party, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

Tahirul Qadri, in his statement, said that he wants to spend the rest of his life highlighting the consciousness of Muslim Ummah, as well as focusing on authorship and compilation of different topics.

TAHIRUL QADRI DECIDES TO RESIGN FROM PAT CHAIRMANSHIP

While criticising the present governance system, the former PAT supremo had said that Parliament is just a ‘debate club’ where people defend their interests. He added that the electoral system of the country is supported by rigging, corruption and robbery.

